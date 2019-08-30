Traid (TRAID) Market Cap Hits $5,512.00

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. Traid has a market capitalization of $5,512.00 and $5.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Traid has traded down 43.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traid alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Traid Profile

Traid (CRYPTO:TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 42,101,140 coins and its circulating supply is 19,161,140 coins. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.