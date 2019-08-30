Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Announces Earnings Results

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($4.48) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Trans World Entertainment had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.03%.

NASDAQ TWMC opened at $3.98 on Friday. Trans World Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Trans World Entertainment Company Profile

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

