Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 234 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on TRNS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 4,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,392.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 10,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,462 shares of company stock worth $718,392 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1,477.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 343,259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 437.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 323,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,878 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.78. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,832. The company has a market cap of $160.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. Transcat has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

