TransferCoin (TX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $189.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $163,405.00 and $189.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,041,720 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.