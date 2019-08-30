Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $432.72

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $432.72 and traded as high as $453.00. Treatt shares last traded at $437.00, with a volume of 8,851 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 451.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 432.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $259.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25.

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

