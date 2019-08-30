Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 2,065 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 144.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 114.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $58,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 273.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $123,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $81.76. 7,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,862. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $97.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

