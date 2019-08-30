Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. 169,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,588,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.