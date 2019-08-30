Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 98.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT remained flat at $$129.51 during trading hours on Friday. 66,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $115.09 and a 1-year high of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

