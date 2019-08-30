Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,051,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 190,788 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hologic by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. 10,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

