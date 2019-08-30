Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.82. 61,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,471. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

