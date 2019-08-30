Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Interface worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Interface by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Interface by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Interface by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Interface by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Interface by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $629.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on TILE shares. ValuEngine cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

