Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 506,165 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506,165 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,467 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,674,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,330,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,571 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $34.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

