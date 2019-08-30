Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $283,416.00 and $6.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022619 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002320 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00158042 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,620.79 or 1.00303589 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039548 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 591,060,161 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

