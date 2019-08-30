TrueChain Market Cap Hits $24.83 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. TrueChain has a market cap of $24.83 million and $3.97 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, ZB.COM and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.70 or 0.04976757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

