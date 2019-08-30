UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 148.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in UBS Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in UBS Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 679,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.