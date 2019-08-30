UChain Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. UChain has a total market cap of $197,351.00 and approximately $44,252.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and UEX. Over the last week, UChain has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01359553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021520 BTC.

About UChain

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

