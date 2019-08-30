ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.00

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 60312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ULS Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. ULS Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

