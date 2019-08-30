Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other Umpqua news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $120,790.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

