Unification (UND) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $88,974.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Unification token can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $88,974.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unification has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unification alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00231994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.01341531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091117 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020971 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,897,788 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official website is unification.com.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.