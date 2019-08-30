United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on X. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.64 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.94.

NYSE:X opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.97. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 448.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in United States Steel by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 350,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

