UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 91,407 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $465,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.11.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.25. 1,455,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,020. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

