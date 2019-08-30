Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,191 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 75,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,015,000 after buying an additional 247,076 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $403,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Uniti Group by 216.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 64,598 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 93,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,316. Uniti Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.57.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

