Valiant Capital Management L.P. Invests $9.28 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,276,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.98.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

