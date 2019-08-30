Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,055,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,939,000 after buying an additional 695,421 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 963,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,463,000 after buying an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 486,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 86,558 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.08. 2,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $36.25.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

