Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 9,314 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,803. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

