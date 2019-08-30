Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average is $147.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

