Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,283,000 after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,783,000 after buying an additional 168,005 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 39.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after buying an additional 98,757 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.57. 23,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,428. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

