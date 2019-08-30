Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 70.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,960 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCJ. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,089. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

