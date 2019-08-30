Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 214,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $1,056,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,824 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $107.94. 122,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

