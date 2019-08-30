Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,960 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,945,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,763 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,823,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,935,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,725,056,000 after purchasing an additional 703,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,455,918. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

