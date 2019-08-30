Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 23,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,682,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after buying an additional 236,974 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 84,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 78,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,208. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $500,140.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,466.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

