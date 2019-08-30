Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Hasbro accounts for 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Hasbro by 2,106.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $118.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

