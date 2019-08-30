Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.2% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $875,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

DIS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.83. 1,298,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,323,567. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

