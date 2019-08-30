ValuEngine Lowers ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAI opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. ATA has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

About ATA

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

