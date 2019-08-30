Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after buying an additional 1,550,529 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 19,589.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,506,000 after buying an additional 1,079,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,192,000 after buying an additional 703,219 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,389,000 after buying an additional 414,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $46,726,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.24.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

