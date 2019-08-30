Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.64 Million Stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 87,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in Gerdau by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 2,784,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,448 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Gerdau by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,347,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,995 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of GGB stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. Gerdau SA has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.