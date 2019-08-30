Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director Wilson M. Torrence purchased 5,600 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $602,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.95. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.10 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 88.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

