Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,215,000 after acquiring an additional 104,662 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $89.82.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

