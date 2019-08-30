Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 19,174 Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4,549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 102.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.