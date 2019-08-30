Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.47% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the second quarter valued at about $532,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.45 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

