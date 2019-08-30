Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 227.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 411,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 107,803 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 114.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 102,824 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 279.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,778.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $935.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELP shares. Standpoint Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

