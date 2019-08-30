Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 36,317 Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

In related news, Director John Switzer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Barings BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 152.61%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.