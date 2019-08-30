Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $137.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In other McKesson news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

