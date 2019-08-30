Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $682,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

SPDW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

