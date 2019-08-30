Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,775,000 after acquiring an additional 347,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. 64,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $816,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

