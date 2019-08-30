Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,784 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,084,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,264 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,044,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720,423 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,706,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 565,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 904,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,379,000 after purchasing an additional 347,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,674. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19.

