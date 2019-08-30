Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,337,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,781 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,905,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,531,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,751,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.47. 21,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

