Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is RFG Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,516,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,774,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 1,315,993 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,883,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,905,000 after buying an additional 944,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,895,000 after buying an additional 818,096 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. 211,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,151. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

