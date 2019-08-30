Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $92.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

