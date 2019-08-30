Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.32

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 3199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $138,800,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 293.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,048,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,083,000 after purchasing an additional 781,742 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3,065,308.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 735,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 735,674 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,743,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,899,000 after purchasing an additional 612,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,361,287.5% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 544,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

